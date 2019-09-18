400,000 vehicles with recalled airbags remain on roads in Virginia, consumer safety group says

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROANOKE, Va. - Could you or a loved one be driving a car with a recalled airbag?

More than 400,000 vehicles with recalled Takata airbags remain on Virginia roads, according to SafeAirbags.com, which is an organization notifying consumers of the need to repair millions of recalled, unsafe Takata airbags.

While the Takata airbag recall has been making headlines for years, the group estimates that more than 400,000 vehicles with the unsafe airbags are still being driven on Virginia roads.

SafeAirbags.com is urging drivers of affected vehicles to immediately schedule an appointment for a free recall repair to prevent potentially serious injuries or death.

To find out if your vehicle is affected, click here.

Affected vehicles include those made by BMW, Chrysler, Daimler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen.

A defective part inside the airbag can explode when the airbag deploys, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers, according to SafeAirbags.com.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has confirmed that 16 people in the U.S. have been killed and hundreds of others are alleged to have been injured by this defect.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.