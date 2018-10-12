5 deaths reported in Virginia from Tropical Storm Michael

ROANOKE - Five deaths have been reported across Virginia from tropical storm Michael on Thursday. A Virginia Department of Emergency Management spokesman says:

Hanover County Fire Lt. Brad Clark died after being hit by a truck Thursday night at a crash scene on I-295

James King Junior, 45, of Dry Fork died in Pittsylvania County after he was swept away by floodwaters

In Danville, at about 5:00 p.m. William Tanksley, 53 of Danville was swept away from his vehicle by swift moving water during flash flooding near the 100 block of Colonial Court. His body will be transported to Roanoke for autopsy

In Danville, a drowning occurred on Goodyear Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. The victim was stranded inside of a vehicle that was overrun by flash flood waters. The victim's name is pending family notification

One person died in the Richmond area due to drowning.

In Charlotte County, two people remain missing after being swept away from a bridge along Mt. Harmony Road. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

As of 9 a.m., 540,000 people are without power across Virginia.

VDOT reports 1,200 roads closed or impacted mostly due to downed trees and flooding.

The National Weather Service will be on the ground surveying five locations of possible tornadoes according to VDEM:

- Amelia County

- Near James City County/New Kent County line

- Pittsylvania County

- Halifax County

- Gloucester County

