87-year-old Virginia woman killed when driver hits her house

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. - State police are looking for a driver who they say rammed into a home, killing an 87-year-old woman.

It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday on Riverside Road in Smyth County.

According to state police, the driver of a gold 1993 Honda Accord fled the scene after the car ran off the road and crashed into a house.

Margaret A. Poe was hit inside her home and died before she could be taken to a hospital. She was the only one inside.

Anyone with information about the driver or this crime is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 276-288-3131 or #77 on a cellphone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.



