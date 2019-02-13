At least 5 priests named in sex abuse list served in area parishes

ROANOKE, Va. - The Diocese of Richmond published a list of 42 priests who have a credible and substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor Wednesday afternoon

Of those 42, at least four priests served in a church located in the area covered by 10 News.

The four men are Dennis Paul Murphy, Steven R. Rule, Dwight Edward Shrader, Eugene John Teslovic and James L. Rizer

Murphy was ordained in 1974 and was suspended by the church in 2004.

Before his suspension, Murphy served at Our Lady of Nazareth in Roanoke, St. Thomas More in Lynchburg, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Salem, the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Salem, Hollins University in Roanoke and Roanoke College in Salem, according to Bishop-accountability.org.

Rule was ordained in 1975 and suspended by the church in both 2002 and 2011.

While working for the church, Rule served at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Roanoke.

Shrader, who died in 2012, was ordained in 1982 and was laicized in 2003.

While working for the church, he served at Holy Cross School and parish in Lynchburg.

Teslovic was ordained in 1977 and was removed by the church in 2002.

While working for the church, he served at St. Paschal Baylon in South Boston and Holy Name of Mary in Bedford.

Rizer was ordained in 1950 and died in 1989.

While working for the church, he served as an associate pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church from 1950-1952, according to the church's website.

In the areas 10 News serves, there are 30 churches under the Diocese of Richmond.

We have reached out to the Diocese of Richmond to learn which churches these clergy members served and are waiting to hear back.

