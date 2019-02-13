Virginia's Catholic dioceses reveal 50 clergy 'credibly accused' of sex abuse

RICHMOND, Va. - The two dioceses that govern Virginia's Catholic Churches each released a list of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor on Wednesday.

The Diocese of Richmond published a list of 42 priests who have a credible and substantiated allegation of sexual abuse against a minor.

The Diocese of Arlington published its list, which names 16 priests.

There are eight men who appear on lists for both dioceses.

In the areas 10 News serves, there are 30 churches under the Diocese of Richmond.

We have reached out to the Diocese of Richmond to learn which churches these clergy members served.

Bishop Barry C. Knestout, the Bishop of Richmond, posted this letter along with the release of the list.

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, the Bishop of Arlington, posted this letter along with the release of the list.

The diocese's records indicate that the first credible and substantiated incident of sexual abuse of a minor made known to the Catholic Diocese of Richmond occurred in the 1950s. The most recent incident of sexual abuse of a minor made known to the Catholic Diocese of Richmond occurred in 1993.

Below the list is broken into multiple parts to provide more specific information about the clergymen:

Priests of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond

Priests ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, alleged to have committed abuse in the present-day territory of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and later incardinated to the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, or alleged to have committed abuse in both dioceses.

Religious and priests of Other Dioceses with allegations of abuse that occurred in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond

Religious and priests of Other Dioceses with allegations of abuse elsewhere, who worked in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond

Below is the list published by the Diocese of Arlington:

Priests Incardinated to the Diocese of Arlington

Robert C. Brooks

Christopher M. Buckner

Curtis L. Clark

William J. Erbacher

Andrew W. Krafcik

John J. Munley

Tran Dinh Nhi

William T. Reinecke

Stephen A. Roszel

Religious Order Priests

Scott A. Asalone, O.F.M. Cap.

Richard P. Baird, C.PP.S.

Richmond Diocese Priests Later Incardinated into Arlington Diocese

Harris M. Findlay

Paul J. Kamerdze

Robert L. Nudd

John W. Rea

Austin L. Ryder

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.