Bedford animal advocates offering straw to help keep pets outside warm

BEDFORD, Va. - If you’re cold, they’re cold. That’s the message from animal advocates warning pet owners ahead of the single digit temperatures heading our way.

You’re urged to take your animals inside the next few nights, but for those who can’t, the Bedford Animal Shelter’s Rescue Group is offering straw to help keep your pets warm.

Members of the rescue group say demand has been high.

They have another 10 loads of straw coming in.

Advocates said it will make a difference, especially for barn pets.

“We’ve had a huge response with it. We did it last year as well. Just to keep your animals warm. The straw will make a big difference, give them a little bit of heat captured in,” Stacy Epperson, president of Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter's Rescue Group, said.

Officials with the shelter said it will accept donations for straw, too.

