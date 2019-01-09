Liberty High School senior dies after shooting himself

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A high school student has died after shooting himself in the head, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from Wycliffe Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, witnesses told them that a teen had shot himself.

18-year-old Nicholas Bernard was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by helicopter, where he later died.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was accidental or intentional. In an earlier news release, the sheriff's office stated, "At this time it appears to be a tragic accident."

Bernard was a senior at Liberty High School. The school has grief counselors available for students and staff members.

A medical examiner in Roanoke will perform an autopsy.

Bernard's loved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. Click here if you'd like to donate.

Here is the official statement from Liberty High School:

"It is with tremendous sorrow that we confirm the recent death of Nick Bernard, Liberty High School senior. Nick was well-known by both students and faculty for his natural ability to bring joy to the campus. He will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him. We extend our deepest sympathy to Nick’s family, friends and the Bedford Community. Grief support will continue to be available for any students or staff who may need emotional help during this difficult time."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.