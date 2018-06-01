Colonial Pipeline set to shut down section in Central Virginia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Part of a major fuel pipeline that brings gasoline to the Roanoke Valley will soon shut down and that could mean a jump in prices at the pump.

Line 25 is in need of repair and it would cost too much to make the upgrades, according to Colonial Pipeline.

Not having that pipeline operational means you could be paying more to fill up your gas tank.

Silena Gardner, the assistant manager at the Exxon in Montvale, said for as long as she can remember the station has received its diesel fuel from the tank farm right behind their station.

Now, news of its closure has her asking lots of questions.

"We're hoping, hoping if it is shut down it won't be for long. They way I understand it, it won't affect our business too much," said Gardner.

She says it will hurt their diesel deliveries as many tractor-trailers depend on the fuel.

"We usually get a shipment about every two to three days. We stay very busy," said Gardner.

Colonial explains the closure is because of ongoing concerns about the long-term integrity of the stretch of the pipeline.

But according to a website created to provide information on Colonial Pipeline's decision to discontinue service, it's a permanent decision.

The Colonial Pipeline stretches 5,500 miles from Texas to New Jersey.

The stubline known as Line 25, delivers petroleum products to five terminals in southwest and central Virginia.

A spokesperson for Colonial said the shutdown could be one of the many factors that cause gas prices to go up in the future and that's something Amy Engleman isn't willing to pay extra for.

"I think that it's bad because some people don't get paid as much and they are using half their paycheck to pay for gas," Engleman said.

Gardner is hoping her customers don't see a difference.

"I don't think so. Our gas prices have been going up the last three weeks and we've been steady," Gardner said.

She says they may have to get their diesel fuel from North Carolina.

Colonial Pipeline plans to disconnect service on Line 25 on Sept. 30.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.