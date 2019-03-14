Crews search James River for missing Lynchburg man

BIG ISLAND, Va. - A swift-water rescue team is searching the James River for a missing 28-year-old Lynchburg man.

Nathan Faidley's family reported him as missing on Sunday, March 3. He was last seen on Friday, March 1.

Crews are in Big Island, Bedford County, searching parts of the James River and riverbanks.

Luke Bryan, with the Lynchburg Police Department, said the department's investigation has led police to search the area for a second time, but he could not elaborate on what evidence led to the search area.

