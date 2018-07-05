Missing 2-year-old boy found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Divers found a missing 2-year-old boy dead in Smith Mountain Lake on Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

August Farley's body was found at 12:55 p.m. near a dock near the house where his family was staying.

Bedford County deputies are looking for a missing 2-year-old boy.

The 911 call came in at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

August Farley was last seen around 6 a.m. on Rosewood Lane in Huddleston. The road is now closed, and only first responders and residents are allowed on it.

MORE PICTURES OF AUGUST

The boy has long blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dinosaur pajama pants and a yellow shirt.

The caller said they were from Texas and are renting a house that sits right by the water at Smith Mountain Lake.

People who live in the area are helping with the land and water searches. A helicopter and drone will be used in the search.

Courtesy of Virginia State Police

Authorities are requesting that no one else comes down there as adding more people will make things confusing for law enforcement.

There are a number of resources en route, including more boats.

The Bedford Sheriff's Office Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is at the scene to help.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.