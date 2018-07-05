Neighbors show support after search ends with 2-year-old found dead

MONETA, Va. - Officers say about 150 people showed up this morning to help search for little August Farley, who was eventually found dead in Smith Mountain Lake.

During his emotional news conference this afternoon, Maj. Ricky Gardner, with the Bedford Sheriff's Office, thanked the community for its support.

People on foot, golf carts, bikes looked through the woods and backyards searching for the 2-year-old boy.

Hourslong search ends with 2-year-old boy found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

"I can't say after the Fourth of July that it's something that I would imagine I'd be doing, but when neighbors need help, you jump to it," said Danielle Bird, one of the searchers.

Doug Schmidt left work to come home and help with the search.

He said he never imagined this happening in his own backyard, but most of all, he can't imagine what August's family is going through.

"It's just heartbreaking that he drowned and I just feel so sad for the parents. I can't imagine," Schmidt said.

He says he's not sure if he'll be able to get out on the water anytime soon and his thoughts are with the family.

