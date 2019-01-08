National D-Day Memorial breaks ground on final Quonset hut

BEDFORD, Va. - The next time you visit the National D-Day Memorial, you’ll notice a new Quonset hut.

The Robert “Bob” Slaughter Youth Learning Center tent is empty and will be replaced by a new Q-Hut for young visitors.

The center is the most popular with the youth who visit the memorial.

Thanks to a generous donation, the Q-hut will help foundation leaders preserve World War II history and give visitors a modern experience.

“To be able to have this educational facility will enable us to do a lot more with students in terms of technology and some teaching tools that we can’t currently do,” April Cheek-Messier, president and CEO of National D-Day Foundation.

The Q-Hut will be dedicated Memorial Day.

