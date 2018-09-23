Smith Mountain Lake experiences high water levels

BEDFORD AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Va. - Water officials are sending a warning about high water levels at Smith Mountain Lake.

A spokesman for Appalachian Power said in a release Sunday morning that Smith Mountain Lake has reached its full pond level at an elevation of 795 feet and the water is expected to rise.

Levels are also expected to rise on Leesville Lake, according to AEP’s John Shepelwich.

“Residents along shorelines should be aware of the conditions and secure boats and other items at docks and along shorelines for possible high water,” Shepelwich said. “Boaters should also be aware of potential debris in the water. Residents on the lakes and downstream should also monitor weather and law enforcement messages and obey any warnings.”

He said heavy isolated storms over the Roanoke River area caused the higher water conditions at Smith Mountain Lake and areas downstream.

