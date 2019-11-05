Town of Bedford leaders keep promise to make 'The Loop' more walkable, unveil new benches, signs

BEDFORD, Va. - The town of Bedford has kept its promise to making the loop a more walkable area.

On Monday, town leaders unveiled a new bench, signs and a trash can that will be placed around the old Bedford Middle School.

This comes after AARP gave the town a $17,000 check in July as part of a community challenge grant.

Town leaders had until Monday to get the project done.

With help from community members, a local artist sketched the design on the benches centered on the Peaks of Otter.

A local manufacturing company made the benches.

"We are pleased that the community was able to do this in such a quick turnaround time. So we're excited when it's going to be finished probably in December, but we are well on our way to finishing," Mary Zirkle, economic development coordinator, said.



Town leaders said more benches and bike racks will be popping up throughout downtown and to look for pictures and announcements on Facebook.



