Controversial Civil War statue in Virginia vandalized again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A controversial Civil War statue has been vandalized once again.

The statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Market Street Park has been vandalized.

This time, someone spray-painted "1619" on the base of the statue, which is the year slavery began in the United States.

The vandalism happened after a three-day civil trial concluded Friday with a Virginia judge ruling that has blocked the city's effort to remove the Confederate statue.

The statue was last vandalized in July.

