Dozens of old-school TVs found on Henrico lawns

HENRICO, Va. - At least 60 people in Henrico woke up to a strange find on their front lawn -- an old-school TV set, according to NBC 12.

“It was a guy dressed in a jumpsuit with a TV for a head. It’s the weirdest thing. He squats down, puts the TV there and walks off. It’s really weird,” Adrian Garner told the NBC affiliate, looking over the home security footage that caught one of TV-headed suspects.

“My first reaction was, ‘Did we order this?’ Not in an Amazon box, it was just kind of strange," Garner added.

Authorities say, his house wasn't the only one hit.

On Sunday morning, Henrico County police drove around collecting the TVs and said they are "upwards of 60 TVs so far."

Police say the suspect or suspects could face charges of littering on private property or illegal dumping, but some residents are finding the humor in the situation.

“To me, it’s kind of funny,” Michael Kroll told NBC 12. He had a set on his lawn, and originally thought perhaps his son was gathering stuff to bring to college -- chalking the incident up to kids being kids.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.