Exotic tick found on cattle farm in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. - Exotic ticks are raising concerns after one appeared on a calf on a beef farm in Virginia.

Earlier this week, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the finding of the Haemaphysalis longicornis tick (otherwise known as the East Asian or Longhorned tick) in Virginia. The tick was on an orphaned calf in Albemarle County.

This type of tick was found initially in New Jersey late last year. No known direct link exists from the Virginia farm to the area in New Jersey where the first ticks appeared on a sheep farm.

Virginia state veterinary officials will work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal and industry partners to determine the extent and significance of this finding.

Livestock producers and owners should notify VDACS if they notice any unusual ticks that have not been seen before or that occur in large numbers on an individual animal.

Click here for images and descriptions of the common Virginia ticks.

Livestock producers should work with their herd veterinarians to develop a tick prevention and control program. Livestock owners can also contact VDACS’ Office of Veterinary Services at 804-786-2483.



