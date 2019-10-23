FBI joins effort to find missing Virginia teen with 'armed and potentially dangerous' man

Left to right: Bruce Lynch and Isabel Hicks, Isabel and a vehicle similar to the suspect's vehicle.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. - The FBI is asking for help in finding an endangered missing teenage girl.

Isabel Shea Hicks, 14, was last seen Monday morning at her home in Bumpass, Virginia, which is in Louisa County, east of Charlottesville.

Authorities believe she is with 34-year-old Bruce William Lynch Jr., also of Bumpass.

Isabel is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The FBI considers Lynch armed and potentially dangerous and said people are told to not approach him if they see him.

Authorities believe Lynch may be driving a light blue, almost silver looking, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071.

Isabel and Lynch may be staying in wooded areas conducive to camping, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information that may help find Isabel is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.

