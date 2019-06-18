2 arrested in Rocky Mount shooting that killed 26-year-old man

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - UPDATE

Rocky Mount police have made two arrests in a shooting that proved fatal.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7:40 p.m. Monday on Bland Street. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Tony Dimitri Bruce, who had been shot.

Emergency crews took Bruce to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

This marks the first adult homicide in Rocky Mount in over 20 years, according to Rocky Mount Police Chief Ken Criner.

Officers were dealing with heavy rain as they tried to gather evidence overnight and interview potential witnesses. They developed suspects in the case, who were found and arrested in Axton the next morning.

At this point in the investigation, police believe these people knew one another, and they do not have reason to think that there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The two people who were arrested are still being questioned, so police are not releasing their names yet.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

“Our officers and investigators have performed outstanding work in investigating this crime against our community,” Criner said in a statement. “Many of them have been working for over 24 hours now as we work toward justice in this case.”

Anyone who witnessed the crime or who may have information relevant to the case should call Sgt. S.E. Richardson at the Rocky Mount Police Department, 540-483-9275.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials say one person is in the hospital after a shooting in Franklin County.

The incident reportedly happened on Bland Street in Rocky Mount. There has been no word on the victim's condition.

10 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

