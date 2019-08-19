28-year-old man dies in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old Rocky Mount man in a crash Friday night.

The crash happened at 10:14 p.m. on Hardy Road, one-tenth of a mile east of MIddle Valley Road in Franklin County.

A 1998 Buick Le Sabre was going west on Hardy Road, when it ran off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail and overturned, according to police.

The driver, Timothy Ray Muterspaugh II, was wearing his seat belt but died at the scene.

