86-year-old woman killed in Franklin County crash on Route 220

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA - An 86-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal crash that happened Tuesday around 1 p.m. on Route 220, at the intersection of Route 615 in Franklin County.

A 2005 Ford Taurus traveling south on Route 220 failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto Route 615. The Taurus was struck by a 2014 Buick Regal, which was traveling north on Route 220, according to Virginia State Police.

Irene Shively, of Rocky Mount, was driving the Taurus and was injured. She was wearing her seatbelt.

The passenger, Jean Young Mattox, 86, of Rocky Mount, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial where she died. She was wearing her seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police.

Oliver Steiner, 69, of Rocky Mount, was driving the Buick. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.

