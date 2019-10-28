Authorities identify body found on side of road in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a body that was found Thursday in Franklin County has been identified as Travis Pannell, 30, of Halifax.

Pannell was shot to death, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Pannell's body was found on the side of Jubal Early Highway or Route 116.

He was reported missing in Roanoke on Oct. 8 and was last seen Oct. 4.

At this time, there doesn't appear to be any threat of danger to those who live in the area.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact Sgt. Nolen with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 540-483-6662.

