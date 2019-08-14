Fatal crash in Franklin County on VA-122 causes delays

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA - UPDATE
The crash resulted in a fatality, according to Virginia State Police.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Route 122 and Hardy Road in Franklin County.
There is no other information at this time.
All southbound lanes are still closed as of 9:54 p.m., according to VDOT.
ORIGINAL STORY
A crash is causing delays in Franklin County on VA-122 near Hardy Road and Route 636 N/S.
All southbound lanes are still closed as of 9:30 p.m., according to VDOT.
