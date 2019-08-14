Fatal crash in Franklin County on VA-122 causes delays

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA - UPDATE

The crash resulted in a fatality, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Route 122 and Hardy Road in Franklin County.

There is no other information at this time.

All southbound lanes are still closed as of 9:54 p.m., according to VDOT.



ORIGINAL STORY

A crash is causing delays in Franklin County on VA-122 near Hardy Road and Route 636 N/S.

