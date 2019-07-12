Franklin County authorities searching for woman wanted on felony drug charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Franklin County authorities are searching for a woman wanted on felony drug charges.

Tar-Ane Magdeline Scott has three outstanding felony charges for manufacturing, selling or possessing a controlled substance.

Authorities say she is on the run and was last seen in Henry County.

Scott is described as five feet, five inches tall and around 155 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Norton at 540-493-1117.

