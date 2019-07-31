Franklin County Sheriff's Office hosts camp at Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office showed more than two dozen kids how to have fun on the lake while also teaching them about law enforcement.

The Sheriff's Office is hosting its annual Virginia Rules camp at the Franklin County 4-H Center on Smith Mountain Lake this week. The program is funded by a $5,000 grant from the state Attorney General's Office.

Deputies taught campers how to do outdoor activities such as fishing and kayaking, but also talked to them about how to stay on the right side of the law. Sheriff Bill Overton says the camp is a perfect chance for kids and deputies to learn about the issues each group is facing.

"We can't put our head in the sand and think these kids aren't aware," Overton said. "They're very intelligent...they pick up and know things. It's a good opportunity for us to talk and have some open, candid discussions about them."

