Half of puppies dropped at Franklin County Humane Society adopted

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Half of the puppies that were abandoned on the Franklin County Humane Society's doorstep in January have been adopted.

In January, we introduced you to the puppies, who were left without their mother at just 3 days old. Shelter workers weren't sure they'd survive

Now, they're 8 weeks old. Five of the 10 puppies have been adopted.

Volunteers said despite the scary start to their lives, they've been thriving ever since.

"We were lucky to get mom the next day so they didn't do without her for a very long time. She's been a great mom, fed them. They're all fat, chubby and happy, so the outcome was very good for them," volunteer Laura Salser said.

