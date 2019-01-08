Puppies dropped at Franklin County Humane Society reunited with mother

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Humane Society is reminding pet owners to be responsible after a litter of puppies was dropped at the shelter.

The puppies have been reunited with their mother. They were abandoned on the humane society's front doorstep in the cold late Sunday night. When a social media post went viral, the puppies' owners came forward and brought the mother to the shelter.

"Abandonment is pretty serious and it's also dangerous. Also, separating a mom and puppies at a certain age is illegal in the state of Virginia," said Anita Scott, adoption center director.

Shelter workers say when they found the puppies they were freezing cold and close to death.

"The puppies had become stiff. Their temperatures were well under 92, which means that they were not far from death," said Scott.

Now the 4-day-old puppies are spending much needed time with their mother, time they need to survive and thrive. As for the owners, the shelter says it will not press charges as of now. But shelter staff do encourage anyone in a similar situation to think before you act, and make sure your pets are in a safe place. Also consider low-cost spay and neuter options in the area.

"Bring them to us during our open hours. We are always here to help the pets and the people that come with them," said Scott.





