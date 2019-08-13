New food, clothing pantry opens in Boones Mill

BOONES MILL, Va. - There's a new food and clothing pantry to help local families in need.

His Cupboard Food and Clothing Pantry opened Tuesday in Boones Mill.

It's located at the Boones Mill Market Place and will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The pantry is an expansion of the food and clothing giveaway at Boones Mill Baptist Church.

"We're really excited because we've already served 18 families (as of noon). That's over 60 members of households. People have been so grateful and so thankful," pantry director Denise Stott said.

Stott is hoping to partner with other local churches and Feeding America.

For more information about the pantry or to donate, visit the pantry's website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.