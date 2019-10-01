Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. - The Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce has named its new executive director.

Christopher Finley will be taking the spot held by Vicki Gardner, who stepped down in July after almost 17 years of leading the organization.

"We are thrilled to have Chris join the Chamber team," said Lindsey Coley, Chair of the SMLRCC board of directors. "His marketing and public relations expertise, leadership experience and comprehensive knowledge of the Smith Mountain Lake region makes him a perfect fit."

Finley is currently working as the communications manager for Radford-based BAE Systems -- an international defense and security company.

"I'm very excited about returning to Smith Mountain Lake and for the opportunity to drive tourism and grow business for the chamber's members and the community," said Finley, who served on the SMLRCC boar from 2011 to 2013. "I look forward to supporting the mission of strengthening the social and economic environment of the community."

Finley will officially step into his new role in late October.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.