FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A man somehow escaped this scene with only minor injuries.

Alecia Allen posted this picture to Facebook, saying that her dad was driving back from a doctor's appointment Friday when a tree was thrown on his truck.

At the time, he was driving on U.S. 220 south in Sydnorsville, near ScrapCo, about 10 miles south of Rocky Mount.

Allen writes that her father escaped and only suffered some minor injuries.

