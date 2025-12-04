Owners of Windy Hills Farm celebrate donating over 1 million pounds of food

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Since 2009, Darin Greear has donated produce grown on his farm to the Society of St. Andrew. After years of generosity, he has reached a momentous milestone.

Darin and his wife, Tabitha, owners of Windy Hills Farm, have grown and donated more than 1 million pounds of fresh produce to feed hungry people in communities across the commonwealth. To celebrate his generosity, the Society of St. Andrew held a surprise event and presented Greear with the Feeding the Region Award. The organization’s executive director estimates that as many as 400,000 people have received and benefited from Greear’s donations.

“I’ve got the means to do it, and I guess it has just become my hobby to help people grow food,” Greear said. “I’ve always liked to eat, as you can tell, and I don’t want to see anybody go hungry.”

Greear credited the thousands of volunteers who have helped harvest, package, ship and distribute the million pounds of food. The organization recently reached its own milestone as well, surpassing 1 billion pounds of food donated since its founding in 1979.