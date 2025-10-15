Feeding Southwest Virginia adds new donation box in Salem

SALEM, Va. – Feeding Southwest Virginia announced that it has a new Food Donation Box located near its warehouse in Salem.

The organization’s new donation box is located at 1025 Electric Road in Salem and the receptacle will keep food donations the organization receives from visitors clean, dry and safe to consume.

Feeding SWVA asks that donations be non-perishable and prioritize nutritious foods, such as canned proteins, no-salt-added vegetables, no-sugar-added fruit and whole grain cereals and pastas.