Altavista Police arrest two in connection with July armed robbery

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Altavista Police announced Thursday that they had made an arrest in connection to a July armed robbery that occurred at the ARCO convenience store, formerly known as GB Mart.

According to APD, two suspects, 21-year-olds Terrance Stone Jr and Quinston Tae’John Stone, have been arrested and charged with the following criminal offenses:

§18.2-58 – Armed Robbery

• §18.2-53.1 – Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

• §18.2-22 – Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

• §18.2-422 – Wearing a Mask in Public to Conceal Identity

Stone Jr was served with warrants on Nov. 26 while already incarcerated on unrelated charges. Stone was arrested on Dec. 4 and is being held without bond.

Chief Tommy Merricks said, “This case highlights how cooperation between multiple jurisdictions is essential in combating criminal activity. Crime does not respect jurisdictional boundaries, and neither should our efforts to stop it.”

According to officials, the case is still under investigation, and additional arrests may be forthcoming.