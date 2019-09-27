Thousands expected for Boones Mill Apple Festival

BOONES MILL, Va. - There will be apples as far as the eye can see Saturday in one Franklin County town.

A few streets in downtown Boones Mill, just off Route 220, will be the site of the 42nd Boones Mill Apple Festival.

Organizers are preparing for 3,000 to 5,000 people to come out to the free event, which will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be, of course, apples, and also: apple butter, apple fritters, candy apples, apple magnets, T-shirts and more, including live music throughout the day.

"(We're) very excited," organizer Toni Mills said. "We're looking forward to having over 100 vendors. 10 or 15 of them are food trucks. We have a garden tractor pull. We have live entertainment."

Apple-themed stress balls will be thrown out to the crowds, and there will also be a pageant at the event.

Some years, as many as 7,000 people have attended, organizers said. The event used to be a time for local apple producers to bring their harvest to town.

Money raised will go to a college scholarship fund for a Franklin County High School senior.

There will be two different locations for parking and a shuttle will take people to the festival from there.

For more information, visit the festival's website or Facebook page.



