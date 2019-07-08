Two arrested after pawning items they allegedly stole from a Franklin County home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people it says broke into a home, stole multiple items and then pawned them.

On June 25, the residents of a home in the 700 block of Country Ridge Road arrived home shortly after 1 p.m. to find a glass door broken and numerous items, including TVs, a stereo, jewelry, a camera, money and more missing.

Three days later, during the course of the investigation, investigators recovered most of the stolen items at various pawn shops in Henry County and Eden, North Carolina.

They soon developed Kevin Pulley, 29, of Henry, and Tiffany Archer, 25, of Collinsville, as suspects and arrested them later that day in Henry County with the assistance of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Both have been charged with burglary and grand larceny in Franklin County.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be pending.

