Workers, cats feeling the heat as Franklin County Humane Society loses A/C

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - There's no working air conditioner in parts of the Franklin County Humane Society and it's taking its toll on some of the animals.

An air-conditioning unit at the shelter stopped working last week because of a compressor issue.

The loss of cool air is affecting both workers and cats in the upstairs part of the building as temperatures have soared into the triple digits.

They started a fundraiser to replace the unit and so far, nearly than $7,000 has been raised towards the goal.

"The community has been great. They dropped off fans with us, the portable air-conditioner units. They've also supported our fundraising drive on social media to help us raise the money for the $11,000 this is going to cost," said Anita Scott, the organization's director.

More than 25 cats were placed with foster homes until the air conditioning returns.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.