Gas tax to hit areas along Interstate 81

Gas is about to get more expensive for thousands of people in southwest and central Virginia. A tax will kick in starting next Monday that will help pay for upcoming improvements to Interstate 81.

The tax affects areas from Rockbridge County, through the Roanoke and New River Valleys and into farther southwest Virginia.

Virginia lawmakers want to tax local gas stations along the interstate. Prices will go up 7.6 cents a gallon, which is about a dollar every time you fill up.

Many people agree road improvements are needed, but some locals aren’t looking forward to being taxed.

"Maybe the means of them taxing people that don’t necessarily travel that road a lot or don’t even live near access to 81, that’s where I’m kind of torn on it," Giles County resident Cody Journell said.

The good news for drivers is, gas prices in the area have been dropping. Here are the latest averages:

Blacksburg: $2.45

Roanoke: $2.37

Lynchburg: $2.58





