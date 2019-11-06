Gov. Ralph Northam holds Cabinet meeting after historic election

RICHMOND, Va. - After a historic Election Day in the Commonwealth, Gov. Ralph Northam will be holding a Cabinet meeting.

Democrats have won majorities in Virginia's House and Senate, giving the party full control of the state's government for the first time in more than two decades.

The victories put Gov. Ralph Northam and Democrats in the Legislature in position to pursue a progressive agenda -- including gun control measures, which majority Republicans had blocked, and a higher minimum wage.

With the "trifecta" of the House, Senate and governor's office, Democrats will also control the redistricting process after the 2020 census, drawing the new maps for congressional and state legislative districts.

The result on Tuesday night was a continuation of the years-long collapse of the GOP in what until recently had been a swing state. Virginia voted for George W. Bush in the 2004 presidential election and elected Republican Bob McDonnell governor in 2009, but the state has backed Democratic presidential and gubernatorial candidates since those elections.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.