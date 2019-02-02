Gov. Ralph Northam will not resign, now says he's not in racist yearbook photo

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam announced Saturday that he does not plan to resign.

Northam elaborated and said he is not either man pictured in a racist photo published in his 1984 medical school yearbook. He also said Friday night was the first time he had ever seen a copy of this yearbook as he did not buy one when he graduated.

"I am not the person in that uniform and I am not that person to the right," Northam said during the news conference.

A classmate from Eastern Virginia Medical School who Northam said he talked with earlier told him that there were multiple pictures in that 1984 yearbook that were placed on the wrong page.

Northam did admit to using blackface while performing in a dance competition in 1984 in San Antonio, Texas. He said he was performing as Michael Jackson and put a little bit of shoe polish on his face.

When asked if he would have resigned if it was him in the photo, Northam did not directly answer the question.

