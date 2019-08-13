Mother whose child was killed at Charlottesville rally speaks out about hate crimes in the US

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A grieving mother is speaking out about hate crimes.

It's been two years since violence broke out in Charlottesville during a white supremacist rally, where James Fields killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer by driving his car through a crowd of protesters.

Many are questioning the classification of hate crimes in the United States, including Susan Bro, Heyer's mother.

She wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times with another mother whose child, Khalid Jabara, was also killed in a hate crime.

They say that both of their children's murders were not reported as hate crimes in official government statistics.

There's a bill in the Senate named for Heyer and Jabara that would force states to report hate crimes.

Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner were among the legislators that introduced the Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act in June.

