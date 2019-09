COVINGTON, Va. - People in the Highlands community are coming together for a family dealing with an unimaginable loss.

A 12-year-old died from a lightning strike over the weekend in Bath County.

Friends of the family say the child's name was Ian Hall, and he lived in Covington.

A GoFundMe is raising money for the boy's parents to help them pay for medical bills and funeral arrangements.



