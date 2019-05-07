Highway hypnosis is real and we all do it

You're driving, making all the right decisions behind the wheel, when suddenly there's a moment where you don't quite remember the chunk of driving you just did.

You just dive into your own thoughts and go into this type of hypnosis. It's subconscious.

We all do it. It's a phenomenon called highway hypnosis.

The experts at Virginia Tech Transportation Institute explain the science behind what's happening, and how it affects us on the road.

"If you have driven for a while and you are an adult, not a teen, driving is a pretty automated task," said Tom Dingus, VTTI director. "With so much else going on in our lives — work, school, family, you name it — it's not hard to drift into your own thoughts."

