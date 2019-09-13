Inmate dies in custody at New River Valley Regional Jail, state police investigating

ROANOKE, Va. - An inmate died at the New River Valley Regional Jail Thursday.

While making routine security and well-being checks just before 8 a.m., jail officials found an 18-year-old man unresponsive in his cell, according to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Staff members immediately provided first aid and notified EMS. EMS arrived, and also provided first aid and then pronounced the inmate, according to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Virginia State Police is investigating the cause of death. The inmate's body has been transported the medical examiner's office in Roanoke, according to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

The inmate was committed to jail on Wednesday just before midnight on a public swearing or intoxication in public charge.

