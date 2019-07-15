James Fields sentenced to second life sentence plus 419 years in Charlottesville car attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - An avowed white supremacist has been sentenced to life plus 419 years, on top of his initial life sentence on hate crime charges.

James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in March.

He was sentenced to life in prison on 29 federal hate crime charges last month in an attack that killed Heather Heyer and injured more than two dozen others.

The "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12, 2017, drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fields admitted deliberately driving his car into counterprotesters who showed up to demonstrate against the white nationalists.

The case stirred racial tensions around the country.

