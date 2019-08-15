Kings Dominion announces kid-focused water park to open in 2020

DOSWELL, Va. - Those of you with kids who love the water, get ready to pack the car and head to Kings Dominion next year.

The amusement park announced Thursday that it's opening a redesigned area of the water park focused on the little ones.

At Coconut Shores kids will be able to explore Lighthouse Landing and explore the multilevel structure.

At the new Sand Dune Lagoon, the 2-foot-deep wave pool offers 1-foot waves to allow the kids to have some fun.

For those adults who just want to relax, a new dining experience will offer Latin and Asian flavors.

