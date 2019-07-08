Authorities look into Roanoke oil distributor that made delivery before South River Market explosion

BUENA VISTA, Va. - A Roanoke oil distributor is now involved in the investigation into a Rockbridge County gas station explosion that killed four people and hurt three others.

According to search warrants filed in Roanoke County, authorities are looking into a gasoline order delivered by Webb's Oil Corp. to South River Market less than an hour before the explosion on May 10.

Documents show that authorities have requested records on Webb's driver, as well as business, phone and company training documents. The driver has not been charged at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

