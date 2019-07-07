Balloons Over Rockbridge event raised money for local non-profits

ROCKBRIDGE CO, Va. - The fun continued for the third Balloons Over Rockbridge event today at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington.

Community members enjoyed hot air balloon rides, live music, food and drinks and merchandise vendors.

People could also participate in a Papa John's pizza eating contest.

The fun continued into the evening with the Ed McDaniel Memorial Balloon Glow.

The event raised money for local non-profits.

The Rotary Club originally hosted the event, but when they stopped, members of the community decided to start the event back up.

