Green Beret captain from Lexington among those killed by IED in Afghanistan

LEXINGTON, Va. - A Lexington soldier is among the three servicemen who died Tuesday while serving in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.

Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, 29; Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington; and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania died from injuries suffered when their vehicle was hit by an IED in Andar, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan.

Ross had more than seven years of service in the Army, according to US Army Special Operations Command.

This was his second overseas tour.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (2nd award), Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Combat Action Badge, Combat Infantry Badge, and Military Free Fall Parachutist Badge.

Ross was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.

He is survived by his wife and parents.

"Andrew and Eric were invaluable members and leaders in 3rd Special Forces Group and the special operations community. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the families of these brave men,” said Col. Nathan Prussian, 3rd SFG (A) commander.

According to the Department of Defense, the soldiers were assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, while the airman was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

