Multiple law enforcement agencies helping search for missing Buena Vista man

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - As the search for a missing 30-year-old Buena Vista man continues, local, state and federal agencies are taking part in the search.

Chad Austin was last seen Monday, according to the Buena Vista Police Department.

On Tuesday, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office received a call about an abandoned vehicle on Panther Falls Road at 12:38 p.m. where a dog was left inside the vehicle

Authorities were able to get the dog out of the car.

At that time, deputies made contact with Austin's family, who decided to not pursue a missing person report.

On Wednesday, a missing person report for Austin was filed with the Buena Vista Police Department.

Wednesday evening, members of the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office and Buena Vista Police Department assisted the Amherst County Sheriff's Office with the search.

As the search continued Thursday, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Services, SAR, Amherst Public Safety, Virginia Conservation Police, Buena Vista police and U.S. Park Police all assisted with the search efforts.

The American Red Cross provided meals to everyone involved in the search.

