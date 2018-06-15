Newsprint tariffs could affect local newspapers

LEXINGTON, Va.- - Tariffs could impact your daily newspaper. Publishers said the tariffs will make printing 30 percent more expensive.

Newspapers across the country are printed on Canadian paper. The U.S. slapped tariff's on Canadian newsprint after a complaint to the U.S. Department of Commerce.



The publisher of the News Gazette in Lexington is worried about the future of small papers.

Matt Paxton just met with other publishers in D.C to urge legislators to stop the tariffs.

"It has a really has not effected anybody that buys the paper yet. We will hopefully not raise the cost of the paper, we may have to raise our subscription prices. But there are a lot of papers that have looked at cutting the number of pages in the paper, cutting the number of copies. For some small papers it could be a survival issue," said Paxton.

The International Trade Commission is expected to make a final decision on the tariffs in August or September.

